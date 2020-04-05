Find out where Tom Holland was, when the work of the White have been discontinued

At the time of a pandemic, because of the coronavirus, many people are dedicated to doing the shows, and the couple lives with their social networks. In the United States, it is the fashion right now is a celebrity to calling the other a call, get together, and at the same time, in response to questions from the audience. Just like Miley Cirus, who recently spoke with Millie Bobby Brown, Justin Bieber gave a live, inviting you to Tom Holland.

The star of the Spider-Man spoke on the postponement of filming for his new movie Whiteprecisely because of the precautionary measures taken by the World Health Organization. The film is based on a series of games that had a debut scheduled for march of 2021, and it has been pushed back until August of 2021, which is not the same production, you know when you will be able to return to work.

“Hey, we were on our first day of shooting, and they were closed. We were in Berlin,” said Holland about the a long time you should narrate the encounter between the protagonist, the bounty hunter, Nathan Drake, the impresario, Victor Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. The film is an adaptation of the games, and his script underwent a strong influence from the Uncharted: Drake’s Deception.

The film has gone through a lot of trouble, and it took me almost six years to have an entire team that closed several directors dropped out of the project, in the middle of the road, until Reuben Fletcher, will be held responsible by the Writer, has accepted the mission of directing the film that will have screenplay by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and Rafe Judkins. Tom Holland, had previously spoken about a few months ago about the quality of the script, and it was only praise for the material, proving to be excited by the story. “I have had the opportunity to view the latest drafts of the script, and it is truly one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. Indeed, the events leap off the page,” said the actor of 23 years of age.

