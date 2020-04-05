From the Spawn area to Actually see the anti-heroes that you can return to the big screen

Among the legion of fans of the comic books, and a large part of the audience and got people’s favorite anti-hero. The temper is doubtful, and the lack of a morality-centered, which sometimes remains on the main heroes, resonates with many readers.

The movie is no different, as the modifications brought to these brucutus to the big screen, they called attention to it. However, it is more than success, it is the desire of the fans to see more of the stories of them remained, and Hollywood follows the thinking of how to put them on again in the blockbusters.

In this way, we have listed the five anti-heroes who have already migrated to other media, but they also have a good chance of coming back in a hollywood-type productions:

Spawn

The character of the Image Comics it is one of the finest examples of what it means to be an anti-hero is, after all, he’s a fighter that came straight from hell. Created by Todd McFarlane in 1992 – a period in which the character placed over the muscles, and exaggerated on the drawings, and the less depth in the stories, Spawn if it turns into a powerful hunting monsters and villains to be human, after his death, as an agent of the CIA Al-Simmons.

It has been brought to movie theaters in the Spawn As A Soldier Of The Hell1997. The film did not make the noise that it made in the media of the source, the one that left the fans eager for his return to the big screen.

A new feature of the ships of hell, should it occur, as well as the very McFarlane stated recentlyin spite of the lack of information about the project for a long time. Those who live in the main protagonist will be Jamie Foxx (Ultimately, The Free –).

Bloodshot

The character of the Valiant it is also true as a result of 1990’s, as well as having references to film some of the tough to the big screen, such as Robocop. It was created by a Don Perlin famous for writing Ghost Rider in the decade of the 1990’s) Kevin VanHook (filmmaker / writer / producer / editor) and Bob Layton famous for writing The man in the Iron and The street in the Marvel comics).

The anti-hero has had more than one version, but the one that has been adapted into a recent movie Vin Diesel it’s because he used to be in the military Ray Garrisonthat he died and was brought back as a cyborg with the powers of the base in water.

Just like in the comic books, the idea is to create a universe to share Valiant in the movie theaters. Diesel (via Screen Rantif he expressed support for the idea, and, in accordance with the CBRthe next character in the editor you need to go to the movie theaters that are in the series Harbingerbring young people with special powers.

Therefore, Bloodshot you can also re-appears, further, that the office of the long-it was not the best – too much on account of the multi-coronavirus.

Cable

The character is the creation of a Rob Liefeldone of the founders of the Image Comics and it’s also the one who gave life to the Deadpool in the comic books. Therefore, there is no way Cable don’t be one of the greatest brucutus of the Marvel comics and in the comic books.

The identity of the original Nathan Summersthe son of a Scott Summers it The x-men and Madelyne Pryor the use of Jean Grey. In addition to having the powers of a telekinetic, Cable this is a fighter full of skill to the game.

He has been featured in Deadpool 2 under the interpretation of the Josh Brolin (The Avengers – Ultimate). According to Liefeld (via The Comic Book), he wants to continue to be a source of power, USINGafter all, the rights of the The X-Men. back to the Marvel comics. Ryan Reynolds it also has a manufacturing Deadpool 3where you would have a chance to Cable to participate in.

Conan.

The barbarian is one of the most recognizable characters in pop culture. It was created by a Robert E. Howard and it was opened in 1932 in a story, but it has already been dealt with in several forms of media, such as movies, comic books, and video games.

The Cimério he is a warrior of the It Was Hborianaone , a time filled with fantasy, danger, and battles. Born in the war, Conan. he participates in several adventures, and he has held the position of a thief, a mercenary, a pirate, and to the king.

In theaters, the film’s most well-known character in the Conan The Barbarian (1982) and Conan The Destroyerin that Arnold Schwarzenegger the one he played. In 2019, the he stated in an interview when he met with the director of the first feature, John Miliusand he talked about the script for a film’s unheard-of anti-hero, in that he would be addressed as the king.

The series has also had a release on the big screen later Jason Momoain Conan The Barbarian (2011).

Justice

Along with the The Wolverineprobably the most the bad-ass the Marvel comics. It was created by a Gerry Conway, John Romita and Ross Andru and it has emerged as the hero of the Spider-Man in the first decade of the 1970’s, demonstrating that he does not have to become a hero as it is now.

The identity for the back of the skull and is Frank Castlea veteran of the war who had his family killed by the mob. The ex-military man goes to fight against the criminals, with violence being promoted for the same and thus the discussions about its moral.

The character has already been adapted to the movie theaters three times: Punisher (1989), The Punisher (2004) and The Punisher In “War Zone”. In addition to this, he also starred for two seasons of the series, which is the Marvel comics made in partnership with the Netflix.

With the popularity of the Thoughit is unlikely that he will get a lot of time away from the screen. Confirmation of the length of the The Blade in the USING this indicates that the Marvel comics you can bring in new adults to the big screen. On the other hand, it will do so only with the The knight of the Moon in the Disney+. Soon, the two media that will allow for the return of the Justice.

