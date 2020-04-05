“Get drastic decision!” Angelina Jolie began a crusade against one of the evils of the TWENTY-first century

Angelina Jolieone of the celebrities of Hollywood’s most prominent, took a radical decision in regards to a subject that moves and a lot, so that already took action on the matter.

This is the fake news, better known as “fake news”, which have become one of the most pressing issues of recent years.

This topic seems to have taken out of the boxes to the actresswho decided to start a crusade stark against this evil. To do this, along with the BBC and Microsoft Education, joined forces to create a program that will protect the new generations of this trend.

“As a mother, I am pleased to be able to support a program whose purpose is to help teens learn more about the lives of other young people around the world and connect with each other”, he explained Angelina.

“I hope that it helps the children to find the information and tools they need to make the difference in the topics that interest them, drawing on a network of thousands of journalists, and services of multiple languages of the World Service of the BBC”, he added the star.

The programs in question, which will have a duration of half an hour, will be presented by Radzi Chinyaganya and Nomia Iqbal and will be issued on Sundays at noon through the BBC World News channel.

Angelina Jolie it will be the executive producer of “BBC My World”, a name that will have this new program that will attempt to bring some light to young people over the age of 13 years on how to operate the information and how to distinguish what is real from what is false.