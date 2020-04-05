‘Ghostbusters – the Beyond’, ‘White’, and other films from Sony Pictures, gain new dates on It

The Sony Pictures announced on Wednesday, is 1.No new date for its upcoming launches in Brazil. According to the studio, a strategic decision was taken as a priority to find the best environment for a diverse line-up of the studio, balancing on the launch between 2020 and 2021, which is under the consideration of the changes in the global scenario”.

Ghostbusters – More-In Addition Tothe third film in the franchise, was passed on to the 4th of march 2021. Faterhoodwith Kevin Hartit is one of the chief of the studio, to take place in October 2020, the expected return of the “habit of going to the movies,” according to the managing director of Sony Pictures in Brazil, He the Room.

A project that is not yet announced from Sony, the Marvel comics also, in his debut in October 2020, on the 1st day.No. In the film, with the Marvel universe, it has Jared Leto as the anti-hero, and it was originally scheduled for a July 2020 rose to 18 march 2021.

“For us, it is the experience of watching a film at the cinema is crowded and it is the best way to experience these stories,” said Hall in a statement.

The new schedule for the premiere of the Sony Pictures in Brazil