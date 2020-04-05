Goodbye extensions! This is the true hair of Kylie Jenner

We’ve already seen Kylie Jenner with pink hair, rubio, green, and manes very long, that we know tends to boast with wigs and extensions look very natural. However, in their latest stories of Instagram, the celeb told us about her recent change of look in the hands of your stylist, Jesus Guerrero, leaving to see the real hair of Kylie Jenner au naturel. Do list and look at it detail? It’s amazing!

Although in the video you can’t appreciate much because the hair is wet, we can see a kind of bob with soft layers at the height of the jaw, in which the volume higher and the tips light are evident. Eye, this is one of the trends of hair cuts are stronger for 2020. This indicates to us that, once it is dry, it will look like a short bob the style of the 50’s (or maybe she wears it as a simple bob to layers).

Well, that was the revelation that we hoped to see forward until the magic ended, as hours after we see Kylie enjoying Valentine’s day in the company of Stormi, again with its iconic wigs long, radiant and voluminous -goodbye to bob. Even so, after hitting us with his hair naked, we already know that under the luxury and opulence, it is a hair as normal as that of any mortal!