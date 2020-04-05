“Help?” Mia Khalifa took it down, but be Careful there!

This is a post where Mia Khalifa is your house, apparently taking something from a shelf in the kitchen, with an outfit that will be remembered forever.

Mia announces chaos wherever they pass and social networks were no exception. Recently released this image, which still remains a subject of conversation and leaving more than one breathing with difficulty.

Related News

In the photo the former actress adult film is profile, while it is more casual and well-accompanied.

The followers of the influencer do not hesitate to comment and one of the first to praise her beauty was Robert Sandberg, his partner. “My angel”, he wrote in the snapshot.

And is that the relationship of the famous lebanese and the playwright, american seems to be idyllic. Both shared on their Instagram the quality time you spend together. I tenderness!