I photo bomb! Scarlett Johansson 18 years old! and made-up scandal!

March 06, 2020

(17:04 CET)

Scarlett Johansson much has changed during his career in the physical but this week has surprised the social networks at the disclosed a photo of him with 18 years in the that is almost unrecognizable.

The reason for the change is a make-up more than an exaggeration of the actress in what looks like the entrance of a fiesta. Then Scarlett began to be famous and it also seems that he wanted to aparentarlo.

However, your face it is hard to believe that is the american actress when you see it at first glance.

The comments on networks

The followers of the ‘Black Widow’ does not seem to believe that this was when she was 18 years old and have left comments in favor of the figure (and face) of the actress in the now better than then.

And is that 35 years, it seems that the new yorker looks so much better than it did when I was a teenager and still was not a big Hollywood star or had been married twice (and the way of the third wedding).

A month to the big film

‘Black widow’ is one of the most anxiously awaited films of the past few years, and that will end up to make gold in a Scarlett Johansson that has become thanks to Marvel in the woman’s best paid film.

In Spain we can watch the movie at the end of the month of April and is expected to be a huge boom in worldwide box office.