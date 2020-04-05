I shows a film called ‘the Avenger of The Future” in the Movie is Spectacular this Tuesday (07/04)

The I you chose a production full of action, adventure and sci-fi to show in the Movie Spectacular next Tuesday, the 7th day of April. It is The Avenger of the Futureoriginally released in 2012 and it will air at 23h15, after the Program of the Mouse.

The direction of the film is handled by director Len Wiseman. They are the cast of characters, the actors, Collin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston, Bill Nighy, John Cho, Bokeem Woodbine, and Will Yun Lee.

Doug Quaid (Colin Farrell) leads a peaceful life. He currently lives in Cologne, working in a factory in the Kingdom is United, and is married to the beautiful Lori (Kate Beckinsale). One day, you resolve to visit Rekall, a company that provides customers with the insertion of memory in the brain, and simulating the travel that didn’t actually happen.

He submits to the treatment, during the insertion, things go wrong, and he is seen surrounded by several police officers, who kill without pity or mercy. Not knowing what is going on, He sneaks back to the house. There, he discovers that Lori is also against him and want to kill him. After the escape of his wife, He begins to decipher the riddle in the past, he has served as an important agent of chancellor Cohaagen (Bryan Cranston), and with the links between the rebels who want the freedom of the City.

Here’s the trailer, to The Avenger of the Future