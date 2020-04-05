I strong reason! Scarlett Johansson admits that he hesitated to work for Marvel again What you did?

After the amazing end that had the phase 3 of the Marvel Universe, all followers of the films were very sad with the death of the character Scarlett Johanssonas with the years, he triumphed in the hearts of all.

The announcement of the first movie, agent Romanoff as part of the start of the fourth phase of the “MCU” managed to cause a number of emotions in fans, in part, because there are many who believe that the history alone for Scarlett arrived very late.

Even, the actress recently confessed in an interview to “Entertainment Weekly” that he hesitated in accepting the offer because he felt that there was a better closure for her character that the sacrifice of his life in “Avengers: Endgame” for the well-being of the world.

The tape of the Russian spy hit theaters next April 30, and is expected to launch the new stage of “Marvel Studios” with a million-dollar fundraising for the care that he took to the interpretation of the u.s..

“I thought I was okay with this. If we were going to do this, had to be creatively satisfying. I’ve been working for so long, and I feel that I have a challenge. I don’t want to do the same thing that had already been done before,” said Johansson.

For the interpreter it turned out dangerous to be able to ruin the construction of the paper hard to build over the ten years, but managed to understand the reason why he came to you right now this opportunity, because the society was not ready for a woman to be the main star of a superhero movie for that then. “A lot of people have told me Oh, this must have happened five or ten years ago (…) we could Not have done it,” he said.

After a conversation with the director of the tape, Cate Shortland, the model was convinced with the proposal of the prequel of his beloved agent Romanoff, since it promises to provide valuable information about your life.