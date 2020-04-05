It trains him to his fans! Mia Khalifa rocked her curves in a new exercise routine

In recent months we have seen as Mia Khalifa it was pulling away from the old image I had as one of the most acclaimed of the industry of alternative cinema.

Now, with a profile much more different, the young model is building a new image of the away from your past. It is for this reason that, day to day, she is very active in the social networks.

The life of Mia Khalifa changed so strongly that now is a partner with a famous chef Swedish, Robert Sandberg, who is planning a wedding for this year.

After all the success they generated the former actress in the film, she decided to let go of that stage in order to devote himself to be an influencer on Instagram, where it already has over 18 million followers.

In this opportunity, the model lebanese shared an exercise routine that performed alongside her friend Mercedes Delusive, and his personal trainer, Ty Cucarola.

In the video he posted on Instagram, we can see Mia Khalifa training your legs in the gym, while he was having fun with her friend. During the exercises, the two took the opportunity to shake their massive curves and leave you surprised all of their fans.

Anyway, this is not the first time that the famous actress post your workout routines. However, with these images she was more than 596 thousand views and almost 100k Likes.