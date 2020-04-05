It’s delusional! Mia Khalifa and her overflowing cleavage on the social networks

Without a doubt this year has been full of surprises for Mia Khalifa. And is that a few months ago, revealed that her boyfriend had asked her for marriage.

In the last few weeks, the wedding dress that you will use the exactriz of adult cinema has become the talk of the media. However, the attention has now been diverted to a recent photo that went up to your social networks.

Using his official account of Instagramthe voluptuous lebanese surprised his fans with a picture in which boasted a plunging neckline of a heart attack. “The christmas decorations go up in October and low in February”says the legend that accompanies the snapshot.

So far, the image surpassed the one million facebook likes, not to mention the dozens of comments left by users in the publication.

Photos sexy de Mia Khalifa

Currently, the young man of only 26 years, reaches more than 18 million followers on Instagram. In the profile of the social network of Khalifa we can find a variety of images of your day-to-day.

But to not lose the habit, Mia it also spoils its fans with images uploaded tone. A few days ago, he left to see his perfect anatomy encased in a tiny bathing suit, which was apparently a few sizes less than yours.

Another that has captured the profile of the young man is her boyfriend, the renowned Danish chef Robert Sanberg. In a recent christmas card, the couple showed how much they.

Mia Khalifa he was born in Beirut, Lebanonbut he emigrated to United States in 2000. He began to perform as a porn actress, and his popularity began to ascend quickly. It was a few years ago when the young man announced his retirement from adult film. However he emphasized that I would to participate in erotic films.