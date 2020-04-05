Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie furious at the approach of the exesposos at the Sag Awards | Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt paralyzed the world when they are reunited before the cameras at the ceremony Sag Awardsheld last Sunday, January 19.

While the followers of the former spouse of Hollywood celebrated and became crazy by the event, there was one person, as far as we know, that didn’t like the all the situation. It is Angelina Joliewho is not tolerated to see the father of her children with the woman he once loved.

YOU CAN SEE: They unveil new images of the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the Sag Awards 2020

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt drew sparks in the Sag Awards.

According to the australian magazine New Idea, sources close to the popular ‘Maleficent” pointed out that Jolie is not only annoying with your former spouse, but humiliated, then, the signs of affection that spared no Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, would confirm their suspicions that the protagonist of “Friends” was always behind Brad.

“To see Jen play to Brad that way family and the response of this confirms the suspicions that had Angelina Jolie that Jen has been chasing Brad big time and that he is more than open to the possibility,” said a person close to the mother of six children.

Jennifer Aniston has only been limited talk about wonders of Brad Pitt.

Angelina also feels upset because Hollywood do not take it the due importance, despite of being a celebrity to be consolidated. “Is angry by the treatment it receives from the city,” revealed the source.

“Now your fury has reached a whole new level as Brad and Jennifer seem to have been met and they’re celebrating as if to celebrate his fall!”, added.

Many supporters are calling Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt take back your relationship.

On the other hand, the relationship between Angelina and Jane, the mom of Brad, he was always very tense, and she felt that he favored more to Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina Jolie would ask million-dollar sum to Brad Pitt

The informants also commented to Life & Style that Angelina Jolie you can try to hit back and demand to Brad Pitt a millionaire sum of money for the divorce.

Angelina Jolie would seek to take revenge on Brad Pitt by her encounter with Jennifer Aniston.

“It is not good for Brad that she is angry. Angelina will get what you want, or we will make life impossible. All warn Brad that you stop pressing the buttons of Angelina, even with Jen (Jennifer Aniston)”, they mentioned.