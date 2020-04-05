Jennifer Aniston donates$ 52 thousand, and the nurse with the Covid-19 | Entertainment

Ana Luiza Menezes 15h57 | up-to-date on the 04/04/2020 1559



In addition to the beauty and talent Jennifer Aniston is the highlight of this week for the sake of a gesture of kindness. For participation in the program by presenter Jimmy Kimmel, the actress, the 51-year-old gave him a cheque for 10-thousand-dollars – ($52 billion), the nurse infected with the disease, Covid-19.

The seen was in Kimball, Fairbanks, who works for the city of St. George, Utah, united states. It is the insulation from the end of march. Prior to infection, and the nurse took care of the numerous victims of the new coronavirus.

For the sake of his diagnosis, Kimball, that is, without being able to see her children.

She had heard the story of Fairbanks, while the broadcast and asked what the nurse was doing to the food. At the hearing, that the health care professional was not being able to cook, and is dependent on the delivery of the food, she announced, and ease of use.

Then, the host of the show said that in addition to Kimball, all of the nurses at the hospital where she works, will receive the same amount of money.

