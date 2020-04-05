Jennifer Lopez starts the chain of a new documentary series on the Quibi Pop Series

Jennifer Lopez it is launching a new series on the platform, Quibi, Thanks a Million.

The plot of the series, the documentary, says: “the Ten celebrities are thankful for will be giving out $ 100,000 to a person who has made a profound impact on your life,” says Lopez in the video, as the filming takes place. Involved with Kevin Hart, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, and Tracy Morgan, to start a sort of chain of good.

By accepting the money, the recipients will literally pay off later, giving half to someone who made an impression in their lives. By the end of the 10 episodes of the series, the $ 1 million will be placed in the hands of the common people in the united states.

The launch is scheduled to take place in April.