John, Moonstone lana for the music video, but “the Graveyard”

The singer John, Moonstone producing multiple clips on the covers to their public as a form of entertainment in the quarantine



The singer-songwriter and musician John, Moonstone lanou na ltima quarta-feira, 1), the cover of the music “the Graveyard”, the american singer Helsey. John, who is also a producer he did a verse of the original but with the sound of the violo-and a lot of voices.

Follow the Movement of the Country on Instagram, and keep up with the principal notcias

The music video premiered on Youtube, where the singer has a more than 126-thousand subscribers, and the artist says with a participao special, the player May Riques, on violo.

The music “the Graveyard” was a huge success at the last American Music Awards (AMA), in which the interpreter of the official from the pipe, made a presentation fantastic.

John, Moonstone, promises the new video for the vault

To create entertainment, in the vault of the singer John, Moonstone it promises to bring you some of the video clips that covers your public. The idea of the artist is to make people feel comfortable in their homes, and to have fun through their work.

Check out the ltmos lanamentos da music country

“in a way that I, as an artist I can collaborate with whomever is in the house in the forties, due to the Coronavrus. I want to take a little bit of entertainment for those people who may be lonely or anxious about spending so much time in the house,” says the artist.

THE GRAVEYARD HALSEY

Its crazy when you

The thing you love the most is to the detriment

Let that sink in

You can think again

When the one you have to hold is a weapon, and

You’re nothin but skin

Oh, cause I, keep diggin myself down deeper

I wont stop til I get where you are

I keep running, I keep running, I keep running

They say I may be making a mistake

I wouldve followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down, all of your darkest roads

I wouldve followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, cause I, keep diggin myself down deeper

I wont stop til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I wont stop til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down, all of your darkest roads

I wouldve followed all the way to the graveyard (no, oh)

You look at me (look at me)

With eyes so dark and don’t know how you even see the

You push right through me push right through me

Its gettin real

You lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheel

And I cant conceal

Oh, cause I’ve been diggin myself down deeper

I wont stop til I get where you are

I keep running, I keep running, I keep running

They say I may be making a mistake

I wouldve followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down, all of your darkest roads

I wouldve followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, cause I, keep diggin myself down deeper

I wont stop til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I wont stop til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down, all of your darkest roads

I wouldve followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, its funny how

The warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies

Oh, cause I, keep diggin myself down deeper

I wont stop til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I wont stop til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down, all of your darkest roads

I wouldve followed all the way to the graveyard