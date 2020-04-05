Just at that moment! Surprised Mia Khalifa in the bathroom I Soaked and surrounded by roses!

Several years ago Mia Khalifa he retired from the film industry for adults, but not to set fire to all the content that you share on your official account of Instagram.

Currently, the former actress you are trying to change that image that I had in the past, it is by this that now develops as an influencer in the social networks.

Is that despite more than three years outside of the film industry, Mia Khalifa it’s of no surprise to all the men and women with incredible curves.

In this opportunity, the model lebanese and his partner Robert Sandberg participated in a photo session that left them exposed inside of a compromising scene in the bathroom of their home.

In this photo you can see the young model posing inside of a bathtub surrounded by rose petals, while using a very accurate lingerie in red color with transparency, that highlighted his attributes to perfection.

At the time they were assembling the photo session Robert Sandberg interrupted the scene to give you a tender and long kiss Mia Khalifa. But without realizing it had already started to take photos.

It is noteworthy that the goal of Sandberg was not and just give her a kiss Miabut you will be surprised by the amount of people that were present in the bathroom of their home.