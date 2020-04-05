Just like their parents! From Shiloh to John: the son of Angelina Jolie reached adolescence, How he grew up!

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are known for the press from a very small and currently the majority of them is in full adolescence, or starting that stage.

It is the case of the first biological child of the renowned actress and the new winner of the Oscar for best supporting actor, Shiloh Pitt Jolie, who at 13 years is quite a sensation for the media.

Although not yet decided if you would like to devote herself to acting, the young man made his first cameo in the movie “The curious case of Benjamin Button”, where the former the model he belonged to the cast.

The protagonist of “Innocence Interrupted” always respected the decision of Shiloh to change her gender identity, so that from an early age he preferred to be called “John”, although on some occasions it changed to “Peter”.

What is certain is that the first-born of the producer and director is a reference in the LGBT community+ and according to sources close to the family, he would be starting hormone treatment, although this was not confirmed.

With the best features of Jolie and Pitt, John shows that genetics was up to his once more.

The son of Angelina Jolie it is characterized by having a low profile and still didn’t want to give statements about his change of gender.