Kendall Jenner says sister Kourtney is concerned with the separation of

Thes of aggression between Kourtney Kim O still a hype in the international media. At this time, the subject gave a talk because of the claims of Kendall Effects in the latest teaser for ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashiansand what is revealed, what do you think is the explanation for the behavior of the first.

While talking to Khloé and with that, Scott Disickthe ex-husband of the Kourtneythe model, he stated that his sister has some mental problems resulting from the separation, which took place in the year 2017.

“I know, because that’s what it did. I think it started with the separation from them. The situation has left it screwed in their heads. I think that you have not resolved it,” he said.

Read more: Video shows Kim and Kourtney O with the beating during the fight