Kendall Jenner sticks to the quarantine, and internet users point to the whim of a rich girl

Kendall Jenner it is one of the most well-known in the world. The 24-year-oldthe he got his fame from a very young age, and today, it is the same model and the highest paid in the world. As a child, she participated in the show the familythe Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it showed early on his desire to succeed in the fashion industry. She was able to, and if it has even an example for the millions of fans who follow her on social media.

Kendall Jenner stuck to quarantine

Now, the beauty of the family Kardashian Jenner you are doing it to their social isolation, through no fault of this new one coronaviruseswho is coming on very strong in the United States. The country is the most affected in the world, with more than 300 thousand people are infected, and Donald Trumpthe president and vice president, has already said that they are waiting weeks to be difficult, as well as many people’s lives. So, Kendall, how to your the sistersis quarantined, and to call on their fans to do the same thing.

However, it can show you a good example, but it will take a lot of criticism, for in these days. Because the beauty is encouraging her fans to stay in the house, but that doesn’t mean that he / she is doing the same thing. Even in quarantine, Kendall Jenner, don’t leave to call the attention of one and all.

The lifestyle of a model, it is criticized

She is not afraid of the opinions of others and doesn’t mind feedback, even negative, as it is getting now. Even when she was supposed to stay at her home, Kendall Jenner, decided to go out into the street and shot in his Instagramshowing its a luxury car.

Of course, the people did not feel the least free, because Kendall was supposed to be in your house, and more. It is that, out of all the millions of people who are becoming isolated in their homes, the school, to live in bigger houses, with more amenities, that would be the least disadvantaged of all of you. In fact, as with everything else. it is normal for a person who lives in a mansion and is rich, has no other comfort in their day-to-day. And the same thing happens during the course of that pandemic. The more difficult it is for anyone in a small apartment, with no outdoor space to take in a little air.