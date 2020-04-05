Kim Kardashian confesses that he misses his sisters

Los Angeles, united STATES.- The coronavirus outbreak has generated significant social distancing, and celebrities are not exempt from this. Kim Kardashian he shared a photo of Instagram of her and her sister Kendall Jenneras a squad of glam.

In the picture, both look good

made up, while Kendall was being attended to by a stylist. “I was

organizing my photos and found this… I miss my sisters, but all

we are staying far apart from each other separately in quarantine”,

wrote Kim.

The celebrity continued in her message: “it Is

difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and for all

others. PLEASE, do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay

within to stop the spread of this virus”

His sister Kylie Jenner is going through social isolation very well, as they basically stayed at home and hid when she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster. “Another daily reminder to take this quarantine seriously and of itself that is moving away”, he began a series of publications of the instagram Story.

“I am on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this, I did not go out of house for months,” he continued. The matriarch of the family Kris Jenner, had his own scare, as they attended a birthday party for his friend, Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group. However, his test was negative for COVID-19.