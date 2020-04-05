Kim Kardashian praises Rob Kardashian on her birthday with a photo of his youth

Kim Kardashian praises Rob Kardashian on her birthday with a photo of your youth/Photo: Pinterest

March 17, Robert Kardashian Jr. Arrived at the age of 33 years, which one of their famous sisters, Kim Kardashian decided to congratulate him via Instagra. In the publication, Kim shared a photo of the youth both, when they traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthday of the only brother Kardashian. What a handsome man he was!

In the images you shared the entrepreneur and influencer Kim Kardashian next to your cumplañero brother, the more than 163 million followers of the socialite said that Rob looked very attractive when he was younger. And is that with the passing of the years, Robert Kardashian Jr. Not managed to highlight as much as her sisters.

Thanks to the series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” we have known a little more of the personal life of the only brother Kardashian-Jenner. Rob is a businessman and at the time was a promising model. However, their constant emotional ups and downs led him to suffer from overweight, of which has not yet been able to recover from it all.

Rob Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney, have been the only ones in the clan who have completed their university studies, and although he has a degree in the business career, has not managed to achieve both business success as her sister, Kim Kardashian West or his half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Rob Kardashian young

When the only son of Kris Jenner I was younger it was considered a promise of modeling male. His descendants armenia gave a touch very attractive physically, and even it was a “broken hearts”. However, the drastic change that had to gain weight, what led to a depression.

During his romance with his ex-partner Black China, many people thought that Robert would improve, but his relationship with the model only made matters worse. However, in recent years it has managed to see an improvement in the image of Rob Kardashian, thanks to her sisters have been supporting, especially after he became the father of the little Dream Kardashian.