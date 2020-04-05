Kimberly Loaiza is accused of copying Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza once more he did so, found in mouth of all and is that this time it is accused of copy the famous socialite Kylie Jennerafter having done a photo shoot.

These photographs were made by the Valentine’s daythe dress you wore was red, mermaid and strapless with a slit in the leg, very similar to the pike Kylie to the party Vanity Fair.

Without a doubt, the publication got good reactions, until the time has almost two million of likes and thousands of comments, but not all of them were good, many were reviews toward the influencer is a copy of new account in your photographs.

You may be interested: Kimberly Loaiza impresses on Valentine’s day wearing a dress in transparencies

And is that from some months ago, fans of Kylie Jenner accuse Kimberly Loaiza of the copying of the entrepreneur in many aspects, as well as in the clothes, photos, even on the lips.

HAPPY DAY OF LOVE, remember to love you first, love itself is the most important, you know that I’m not the most expressive, but I swear that I love you very much, thank you for being my LINDURAS,” wrote Kim in the publication.

¡Follow us in our Facebook and get more of the Show!

Such a description of the publication was criticised by the course photoshop that the youtuber had used, many commented that she had no right to write that.

You speak of self-love and don’t you agree such as you are, you have no right”, they commented.

Follow us on Google News, click to our star

LOL I CAN NOT WITH YOUR PHOTOSHOP ON THE BUTTOCKS ���� That prro �� you wear a dress well and get a pantaleta negra you look so vulgar, AH but so the jukifans come out to criticize other �� My YdoLa Ezz Well OrIgInALs �� As always creyendote Kylie version cheap �� pic.twitter.com/GrVyssxPsC — Nan- (@rdgz_0511)

February 15, 2020





The more stress people is that a few days ago that Kimberly apparently criticized Kenya I by wearing a red dress and be with the baby of her boyfriend-style Kylie and now she I is dress and even the same pose.

That happened to my kimbs not you reached for short red I’ve warned and you pay a few of my grandma and until I take the elastic to fit you well. You already know for the other”, commented a girl in the publication.

You can also read: Kimberly Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja and the quiet celebration of Kima

You forgot to put photoshop? Like that on ig you’ll see more acinturadita and here it isn’t. Aaah and data, to the another you wear a dress transparent uses a short skin finally you look nacaaa wrong. — �������� ������������������️ (@xMissSimpatiax)

February 15, 2020





The photo shoot caused controversy because some fans are accusing the YouTuber of the excess of photoshop in several parts of his body as in many of their photo sessions earlier.

As if outside little, has not only been criticized for its imitation to Kylie but a few days ago also received criticism for stealing the look of the singer Danna Paola.