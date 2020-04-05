Kourtney Kardashian in a bikini turns on Instagram wearing her body like never | INSTAGRAM

The Kardashian – Jenner always been characterized by pose frequently on the covers of magazines dressed in daring and attractive.

Given that most of them simply can not stay behind, this time it was Kourtney Kardashian who revealed the stunning cover of the who worked for Health Magazine, proving to be more attractive than ever before, leaving his followers in awe.

In this new picture shared on their social networks, promoting once again the brand FashionNova, as it has a new líene wide of swimwear and different types of underwear, among other accessories, which are currently very fashionable in the circle of the celebrities.

With a minimalist design, but in intense shades of red, brown and black, the entrepreneur will be left with the mouth open to his followers to expose a lot more skin than the usual.

This photograph managed to overcome the million reactions in the social network, inundándola in addition to an endless number of comments complimented so much that the bold outfit flatters your excellent figure.

However, what really catches the attention of this new release of the older sister of Kim Kardashian, is that even if the suit she wears is not intended to be revealing or sexy, she is the one who makes the piece more bold to hold the part under the bikini and show good part of the pelvis.

With this simple detail, the image has become one of the most sensual and provocative star of the tv programs. Not only by the pose in which it appears, if not also the intention that the model gave.

As happens with these cases, the users shot all kinds of comments. Many of them congratulating Kourtney to achieve to maintain an excellent physical state at the age of 40. We must remember that the half-sister of Kendall and Kylie Jenner met 4 decades of life on the 18th of April.

Which by the way also, that day, the beautiful model was filled with congratulations from her fans, many in way of stories and photos.

Without a doubt, Kourtney Kardashian knows exactly how to wear a bathing suit and delight your beloved public.