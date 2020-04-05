Kourtney Kardashian out for a ride with a sweatshirt and pants, away from the luxuries

While the world suffers a pandemic coronavirus Covid-19, the people are kept in quarantine to avoid contamination, that includes celebrities.

Kourtney Kardashian has already posted that he is in the house for the next few days and to be distracted, went for a walk in an outfit particular.

The largest of the family Kardashian decided to leave in the surroundings of his mansion in the company of his dog, who was in his stroller. Kourtney used a sweatshirt, wide, sneakers and sports tennis shoes blue.

This decision style is very different from what we are used to seeing her, always with the dresses of renowned designers and very sensual.

This allows us to see that Kourtney Kardashian has remained comfortable during their social distancing.

In the comments of the publication, which he entitled “I am the master of domestic classes“his millions of followers he was asked to be her teacher on staff, one wrote, “you’ve been through so much and only makes you more strong, you are an inspiration in my life and a great mother. Many vibes positive for you and your family.”

Kourtney posed with a big smile. Already days ago, had posted a picture of your room, from where she said they would spend all this time reading and watching television.

