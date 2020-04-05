Kylie Jenner confesses that you want to have 6 more children

Kylieis currently mother of Stormihis eldest daughter, which, with barely two years, always steals camera to your maáa so adorable and tender, that is, their closest family members have always said that the gift of the motherhood of the entrepreneur has always been very large.

Now, in times of isolation, many figures are most active in social networks comparitiendo that is what you do to not get bored or feel bad locked, as Stassie Karanikolaou friend Kylie, who was doing a transmission in live and invited to be part of the conversation.

The in vivo it became very profound when the two began to talk about how many children I planned to have the child of the clan Kardashian–Jennershe said that the process the pregnancy it is not a joke, it is something serious and very difficult, adding ‘I’m still not ready for that.’

But she also confessed that she we would like to have seven children in the futureso I really like that stage and the full as person to raise.

Also talked a little Stormi, Kylie Jenner he confided to his friend, Stassie he had compared all the games for your small not the usual evil, to keep it entertaining.