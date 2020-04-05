Kylie Jenner dazzles with his new hair cut

The entrepreneur and influencer Kylie Jenner has passed all the cuts, colors, and shapes of hair possible. What has led in pastel pink, blue, platinum blonde and even neon green. To avoid damaging your hair with all the changes fleeting look, the multi-billion dollar often resorts to wigs. However, for your last change to the look, Jenner has resorted to the scissors.

The corporate has turned this week to her hairdresser, header Jesus Guerreroto sanitize the tips of her long hair. Your hairdresser is not different from the rest and, as it happens more than once, just becoming a cut of tips in the sanitation end.









“I said that I was going to cut back a bit and ended up to cut my hair”, has explained in his history of Instagram the small of the Jenner. His mane long has been reduced to a cut bob, and in his natural tone.

With the radical change of image left behind their hairstyles more famous. How to the hairstyle in pastel pink worn for a while, or the baby blue that accompanied him on his first steps as a successful entrepreneur. More than fifteen hairstyles different, collected then, to recall some of their best outfits and maybe give you ideas until you grow back the hair.

Kylie Jenner wore for several months a cut midi with the trend color in dyed fantasy: baby blue.

The influencer opted for a wig wavy platinum blonde for your last holidays in the snow

Kylie Jenner with a wig in magenta neon.

Kylie Jenner with a pixie cut in platinum blonde for a photo session, in 2019

Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2019 with a wig lilac.

Kylie Jenner and her second look for the Met Gala 2019 with a wig in blue neon.

The businesswoman wore briefly in 2017 a mane midi with a fringe, frayed and stained in black.

In one of his photos: most controversial, the small of the Jenner, sported a wig of yellow, intense and short-midi.









All of its changes of look are easily made viral. However, none had as much of the map as your braided hairstyle full of clips and pins.

Kylie Jenner with a wig in neon green and with root in black.

Kylie Jenner with long hair long and dyed in pastel green in 2016.







