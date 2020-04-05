¡Kylie Jenner is already a aunt again! Her handsome brother, Brandon Jenner is the dad of twins

The socialite, more famous, Kylie Jennerbecause it is a happy aunt once again. His handsome, his half-brother, Brandon Jenner is the dad of two beautiful twinsborn of his relationship with his wife, Cayley Stoker, who is a mom for the first time.

The brother of the members of the clan Kardashian, is a musician and was already father of a girl of 3 years, Eva, a product of her first relationship with Leah James.

The new heirs of Brandon Jenner, are called Bo and Sam / Photo/@people

Brandon Jenner is the son of the first marriage of Bruce Jenner, who after the sex change, became Caytlin Jenner, father of Kylie Jenner and Kendall.

The music professional, was happy with the arrival of their twins, posing for the lens with their children in their arms, Bo and Sam, who were born strong and in perfect physical conditions, like the mom.

The happy father married Stoker, just a month ago, when they decided to legalize their relationship on the 21st of January, as outlined People, at a wedding held in the Palace of Justice of Santa Barbara.

Kylie Jenner is the famous aunt

As a father of a small daughter, Brandon Jenner spoke of his experience knowing that he would be a father again, to decide who would be the person to give the news of the arrival of new siblings to their small daughter.

“We sat down the three with her and we told her what happened, she was excited and happy,” revealed Brandon pleased, who, from his account Instagram, showed the advance of the gestation of their twins.

The paternal grandmother of the twins, Linda Thompson, was full of praise for the arrival of babies, in a home where reigns the excitement and joy for the new members of the family Jenner.