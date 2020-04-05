Kylie Jenner love to their followers with their latest change of look

Kylie Jenner it is one of the celebrities who renewed with more frequency in their appearance. The entrepreneur is constantly the center of attention for the change of its shape that goes from bold hair colors to different cuts.

His most recent change look it has been a success among their followers on social networks and it is not for nothing a bet extravagant. This time, the socialite decided to say goodbye to the black and dye your hair a color light brown with the tips in rubio that has stood out for its naturalness.

Jenner also shared on Instagram a selfie with the presumption that the new color of his mane. For the occasion, wore a slim fit outfit black and a leather jacket that you only wear half of it. Her long nails remain in a beige color, and wore a makeup in colors nude.

“New vibe“he wrote in the description of the publication rise last Friday and already reached more than 10 million likes and nearly 70,000 “likes”.

Networks react to the new “look” of Kylie Jenner

In this social platform, its more of 150 million of fascinated admirers you had to know your impressions with your new image.

“Oh, for God’s sake. doYou can keep this color forever?”, said one user. Another wrote: “This hair is too good”. A third joked: “Who is she?”; meanwhile, a fourth said: “Yes! She is moving closer to the blonde. This looks so bomb.”

Other opinions were:

@bangbangnyc: “New time for a tattoo”

Now, their fans just waiting to see how long to keep the mane toast or if there is only a wig as you usually would.