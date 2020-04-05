Kylie Jenner showed off her hot body in a black mini dress velvet

Not everything in the life of Kylie Jenner are festivals and holidays. Is a young entrepreneur of 22 years old who strives every day to diversify the collections of make-up from your company Kylie Cosmetics.

After taking a few days off in the Bahamas and spend a day at the pool with her sisters Kardashian-Jenner now Kylie returned to his routine work in the office.

The mini dress Kylie Jenner with the one that bragged about your curves

The entrepreneur shared several videos on their stories of Instagram, which was preparing for a photo session.

Later, she posted a photo with your attire, a sensual black mini dress of velvet, one of his looks more sober this 2020.

His followers halagaron your outfit and also your new hair colour, alleging that highlights her best features and gives more warmth to her face. During almost his entire life has carried the black hair, using extensions of colors at times.

In other extracts that were shared in their stories of Instagram, Kylie was seen with her best friends Yris Palmer and Stassie, who apparently formed part of the project that Kylie was working at that time.

Likewise, also bragged about his make-up done by @makeupbyariel, this time wearing a spectacular jacket leather short, that left bare his abdomen.

