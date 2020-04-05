Kylie Jenner steals the spotlight at Kendall like a QUEEN

Kylie Jenner knows how to show off your undeniable beauty in the social networks, just in Instagram you have more of 161 million followers, so no doubt continue to grow as one of the influencers, and entrepreneurs more successful of the moment, taking just 22 years of age. Now she stole the lead role to his older sister Kendall Jenner being on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Kylie Jenner will presumed to Harper’s Bazaar, your success as a queen of makeup

The socialite family Kardashian he demonstrated his success as the queen of the makeup in front of Harper’s Bazaar, where Kylie Jenner posed with the unforgettable pink color in the stunning dresses in the style of Marie Antoinette, to be able to see in the French fashion of the period rococo.

Kylie Jenner it is considered to be a true entrepreneur, because when you grow up in a family where the glamour is always present, it was impossible to deny his passion for the beauty, so he created his own multibillion-dollar empire of all kinds of cosmetics in which she herself is the spokesperson for their sale, which has resulted with great profits for your pocket.

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner showed her the magazine Harper’s Bazaar for its march issue, of the gigantic empire that is Kylie Cosmetics, a company that was founded in 2015 by what Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to show the world what it means to your brand of makeup.

Similarly, it is impossible to deny that Kylie Jenner in effect wore dresses signed by designers of fashion Giambattista Valli, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford.

Kylie Jenner included his daughter Stormi in the photo session for Harper’s Bazaar, who just recently turned 2 years old and she celebrated with a lavish party-style amusement park that left the world without words or extravagant that we saw in the photographs.

