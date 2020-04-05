Let soup again! The famous who left his fiancée for Angelina Jolie!

One of the actresses whose private life is most challenged, that no, without a doubt, is the beautiful and enigmatic Angelina Jolie.

The ex of Brad Pitt was in the news and began to be hated by the thousands when the actor left Jennifer Aniston to be in pair with it.

Laura Dern is the winner of the Oscar this year as best actress, for her role as lawyer tirana on Confessions of a Marriage. However, a terrible lack of love marks the last of the actress and is by Angelina.

After a few years of idyllic romance with your former spouse Billy Bob Thorton, in a momentary physical separation to work on different films, Dern had the “bad luck” that her husband has to work with Jolie.

The actress at that time I had less than 25 years and his partner 45. After a crossing in an elevator, and a failed invitation of the man to the dressing room, she realized her heart was paralysed by the presence of the famous.

To the days, mrs. Smith was tattooed the name of his partner of film waiting for you to discover it, and the husband of Laura saw him, he was captivated. Just weeks after they were married in Las Vegas.

What made it WORSE was the way in which the Oscar winner learned this: it opened a magazine of fame and saw a photo of the couple getting married with a young and beautiful actress. In addition, instead of rings they exchanged pendants with the blood of the other. The heartbreak and the despair echoed in Laura, which in spite of all he knew how to get ahead. Which strong!