Live with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez shows that you have bipolar disorder

The singer talked about the mental health, social isolation, and friendship

Miley Cyrus, singer, composer and actress, in america, you are doing an online program called the “Western-Minded”, on Instagram. The action is in the lives that are made on the platform, in the presence of the artists. Among the participants have received, they are Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown, and even Anitta. By the way, the big news live on Friday’s (4), the participation of Selena Gomez, a singer and a former actress of Disney, which was considered to be an enemy of Music.

Read more: Miley Cyrus and Anitta together on a Talk Show and online

Clearly, the collab he did with a great success. When Selena Gomez came in at, and the views went up from 86 thousand to 156 thousand. In addition to this, the hashtag #MileyAndSelenaLive has become one of the most talked about on Twitter.

While they live, and the artists were talking about the care of mental health in the face of the pandemic, the COVID-19. Selena Gomez has talked about the fear they have of the current scenario in the world, and shocked fans by revealing that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I was one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, McClean Hospital, and I discussed that after years and years of going through many different things, I realized that I was bi-polar”. She also explained to me the reason why don’t be more scared by this diagnosis. “When I was able to get more information, in fact, it has helped me. Doesn’t spook me, but what I’ve learned”.

Later on, Selena Gomez told us she had been in treatment for depression and anxiety disorders. The singer also said that, in order to tackle social isolation, we are investing in tools that will help you during the treatment. Some of these include the practice of reading, and the close contact with nature. “This can be a time for us to be kind to us, and take a break from all the noise of social media and to stay on the outside and just breathe in the air. I think it’s very important,” he said.

The artist has shown the concerns that you have with people who don’t understand the gravity of the new coronavirus. “You see people not taking it seriously [a situação] as they should, it’s really hard for me…. There are some people who are literally sacrificing their lives,” he said. Selena Gomez cried during a live on when he talked about the care of their grandparents, and asked the people not to leave the house.

Relax, and cuddle up during a live

The atmosphere of the live was quite pleased for the fans of the singers, who were discredited when it was a good friendship between them. During the conversation, the artists have exchanged compliments. “When I saw what you were doing [com a Bright Minded ]I want to tell you, I’ve always been a fan of, I think, that you are one of the greatest singers of all time. And so, I was just so happy to have had the opportunity to speak with you,” said Selena.

The singer and actress Miley Cyrus is featured during the live, they went back to talking a little while ago. “I’m just glad that we are [trocamos mensagens]. It was really sweet, because you have just sent me an emoji of a butterfly. And this is a great deal. To connect with the people and let them know that you are there. An emoji of a butterfly is the very pretty”.

The feud between Miley and Selena? To understand what has happened

A possible issue with the artists, came about in 2007, when they were still the ones in the Park. Miley Cyrus protagonizava in the series “Hannah Montana,” and, in its turn, and Selena Gomez was the lead role in “The Wizards of Waverly Place.

In December of the same year, Miley Cyrus ended up in the secret relationship with the singer, She, Jonas, a member of the group “Jonas Brothers”, also in the Park. After that, the relationship has come to an end, She became involved with Selena, in less than a month. She has come to take part in the music video for “Burnin’-Up”, a song that She wrote for the american actress of “Hannah Montana”.

In the year 2008, Miley Cyrus wrote the song “7 things,” which contains the following sentence: “The 7 things I hate about you…. You’re vain, your games, you’re insecure. Do you love me, but you will like it.” If it is referring to the fact that the ex-love of Selena Gomez.

In July of the same year, Miley Cyrus, and a friend of mine made a parody of a video made by Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato. But in the same month, with the Music and he apologized and said he was sorry. In addition to this, most would say that the Music felt like an outcast in the group of the Jonas Brothers, Selena, and Demi.

Some years later, in 2014, during a tour in the album “Bangerz” at Milan, as a big fan of Music and have played with a doll, made of cardboard with the face of Selena. Cyrus dedicated his song, “FU,” which stands for “Fuck You” to Selena, and she played up the doll off the stage.

A year later, the lead singer Selena Gomez posted a photo on Instagram, and Miley made a parody of the publication, with the caption: “if I have to cram your breasts, do I get more followers?”. Soon after, Selena Gomez struck a post, showing you the language, the scorn of the age, “Bangerz” from Miley.

Only in the year 2018, Demi Lovato stated in an interview with the “Carpool Karaoke”, and the comings and goings of the couples that have already been mentioned. According to Demi, the singer Nicki Jonas dated Miley then Selena. After a couple of months and went back to Miley and then Selena. It is likely that this has caused much jealousy in the artists.

By: Adelmo Junior.

