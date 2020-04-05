Look at how gets Scarlett Johansson in the pool! Photo bomb

29 February 2020

(10:11 CET)

Elegance is not something that you can negotiate with a star as Scarlett Johansson. This glamorous actress is a feature that fascinates wherever it goes.

For the moment, new york does not have Instagram, but likewise to come to light photos that meet the dreams of their followers. The last thing that led to many sighs of his audience was a photo with the pump included in the pool. Do you have any idea of how to gets into the water, Scarlett?

In a session of photos that few remember, the breathtaking Scarlett presented a swimsuit that could also be considered as a short dress the color turquoise.

The red of their lips, their makeup and the colors blue background, closed down an image that caresses the artistic perfection.

You never disappoint with your photos, as it gives effortless to look great. These days it is taken into account as one of the most beautiful of all of Hollywood, and that there is great competition in that area.

There is a lot of excitement to see it on the screen this is 2020, after the great performances that came to the heart of your faithful. Probably this wait would be shorter to increase the interaction with your followers, but she looks different.

Scarlett Johansson escapes the social networks

It is sure that Scarlett would succeed if you decided to open an account in any social network, but it considers it unlikely that the people you want to tell every detail of their lives almost daily. We’ll see if it holds this thought.

Scarlett Johansson he defended his stance by saying: “I Prefer people to have less access to my personal life. If I can keep it that way, I will be a very happy woman”.

And so fall all hopes of seeing the beloved and well-known in the world of Marvel as Natasha Romanoff in the networks. What new role we will surprise you soon?