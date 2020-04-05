Marvel: Scarlett Johansson mentions that ‘Black Widow’ is a change of tone towards a family drama | UCM | Phase 4 | Disney+ | Avengers: Endgame | Viral | Natasha Romanoff Comics

Few days ago we learned that the premiere of the ‘Black Widow’ it had been postponed until further notice. However, the promotion of films is still ongoing and different media are interviewing the actors and producers of the movie from Marvel.

Total Film, a magazine dedicated to the film, has dedicated its cover to the new film starring Natasha Romanoff. In addition, he mentioned that he did a report the actress who will embody the heroine of the UCM, Scarlett Johansson.

As we mentioned earlier, the magazine conducted an interview to Scarlett Johansson, who explained details about the film, that for the moment with no official date of premiere:

“I think part of the genius of Kevin Present is that always think of what the fans expect from these movies, and then gives them something that they could never have dreamed of. The idea of Natasha Romanoff in a family drama is least expected, and I had to close my head around what was going to be because there is a big change of tone.”

BLACK WIDOW | Disney+

The delay of the movies Disney and Marvel has made think that Black Widow and Mulan could be released in the platform in video streaming Disney+ to reduce the impact of the coronavirus in the entertainment market.

It all seems quite logical, but Marvel just to explain that there will be as well. Black Widow it was produced to come out in cinemas.

The portal ComicBook reported that Marvel you do not have plans to bring Black Widow Disney+, because the project has been conceived for the big screen.

