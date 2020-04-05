Mask, video game and… ¡¡¡Kendall Jenner became the SHAME of his life!!!!

In your account of Instagram, the personality of american television he shared a curious photograph of her on the bed taking advantage of the quarantine. Thanks to this publication, not only was evidence that Kendall it matters little to him how you appear dressed in front of millions, but another peculiarity.

After the scandal between her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, for fighting in the series that led her to stardom, Kendall Jenner, was not far behind and he made a serious mistake. Their fans are not forgiven him and he spent an uncomfortable moment.

The young model seems to be a fan of video games, and of course, the masks of avocado, although this could already intuit.

The sister of Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her lying on the bed with a Nintendo Switch. Despite the fact that the image does not show exactly what game you are playing, it seems to be the popular “Mario Kart”.

This was not the only detail that caught the attention of the followers of Kendall Jenner. In the picture is wearing only a brawny, while the bottom has a small outfit that slightly covers it.

In less than 24 hours, the publication of the successful businesswoman reached 3.8 million likes and comments such as: I’m playing Nintendo, you’re gorgeous, What do you have in the face?.

Apart from being one of the models best paid in the past few years, Kendall, as it is also known, is a true influencer. On Instagram he has no less than 126 million followers.