Mason Disick accuses you Jeffree Star for being “a treat for mother fuckin c” and the youtuber that replies with possible thickness of up to Kylie Jenner!

The idea of online for Mason Disick goes on! After you have your profile on Instagram then deleted, and then create an account at the TikTok, and the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian’s has made a controversial statement about the make-up artist Jeffree Star, and got into a quarrel with him.

In a live star and the TikTok Addison, Rae, Mason, was asked who was his guru, beauty’s favourite. When you give your answer, in the meantime, he’s just alfinetando Jeffree Star.

“I don’t watch many youtubers make-up, but I think it’s James [Charles]. It’s pretty cool. Because Jeffree Star is, like, a little pampering for mother fuckin c”he said, just using the letters ‘AF’ and ‘f*ck’, not to mention the bad word.

Jeffree Star came for Kourtney Kardashian”s a 10-year old son, Mason Disick, after Mason called him “spoiled af-on in live 1 pic.twitter.com/6uC6Bvy3qI — IG: @expsingshadycelebs (@shadycelebsig) April 2, 2020

The issue is over, but the words just comin ‘ to the ears of the make-up artist and entrepreneur, who decided to give his opinion in a tweet has already been deleted.

“I had$500 in my bank account six years ago. Maybe he’s confused about his own privilege in the back of the mine, being done on on their own. I hope that his father would raise him immediately”brushed off a Star.

In the message, the businessman used the term “self-made”, much commented on at the time that Kylie Jenner had stamped them on the cover of Forbes magazine as the “the youngest person to become a billion dollar on their own”. For this reason, some internet users also speculated if that Jeffree would have taken to send me to a shade, to the owner of the Performing Crafts.

By 2019, the guru of beauty, I had already alfinetado the business to retweet a post in the dictionary, it talked about the issue. “We don’t talk about it. A Self-made person who has succeeded in life without help,”read the blog post.

At that time, the Star also added: “I refused to go into the magazine, so they had to pick someone else”.

I declined the feature, so they had to pick someone… https://t.co/j7eK4LXoBd — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 6, 2019

This is not the first falling-out-of-Jeffree, with all the Kardashians/Jenner. In 2016, he has complained about the quality of the lipkits of Kylie Jenner, and after accused her of “charge too much” for the same product. In the fall of 2017, he got to mock the attempts of Kim Kardashian to show off the colours of their first kit, the borders, and in the same year, sparked a Case with Cosmetics for the third time.

By 2018, it has been removed from the list of people who were given the product Has to be test – what did he say in the video, and then ended up with it in the other video “the brands that hate us”.

On top of that, by 2019, he has been involved in the united states, with Khloé Kardashian after the betrayal of Tristan Thompson with Jordyn Woods. He’s the star of the “Revenge Body” “shut up, p*rra of the mouth.” and he said that Tristan was a “waste” after the tweet about the event.

