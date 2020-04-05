Mia Khalifa lit up the nets with exercise video

The exestrella fell in love with all of his followers on Instagram by showing you how to exercise in the company of one of her friends

Through your account Instagram, Mia Khalifa he surprised his fans by sharing a couple of pictures and a video in the gym along with a friend.

In the pictures you see the two girls showing off the results of living by staying in shape, while that in the clip you see the way in which they work the abdomen.

The two publications generated thousands of views and Likes, while some followers of the exestrella film for adults, encouraged in the comments to that Khalifa to continue with their routines.