MIa Khalifa says that christmas lasts for 5 months and we believe him

Mia Khalifa they reminded their fans that the christmas you can take what you want, if you agree enough on this. Now the influencer and former actress of films for adults uploaded a photo to your account instagram where it appears without makeup and with clothes that are comfortable, as are the mornings of christmas.

In the photo Mia Khalifa wrote: The Christmas decoration sets in October and lasts until February. If he says it’s Mine, it must be true and we will not be those who contradict it. If Christmas should last 5 months for that Khalifa to be happy, then so be it. Is more, that lasts all year.

It seems that Mine is more than happy with her husband and outside of the pornography industry (which he denounced, by the way). Your account has not stopped to share postcards she and her partner, celebrating the holidays.

In one of all these images, he wrote “The Sandberg we wish you a merry christmas” and we all cried with impunity.

As an extra we’ll leave you another photo of Mia Khalifa to be happy in December, to fill joy to your heart