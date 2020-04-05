Millie Bobby Brown makes a surprise revelation involving Hannah Montana.

When I was 16 Millie Bobby Brown it is recognised all over the world, and one of the teenagers, the most influential people on the internet, and because of his popular role in the series, Stranger’s Things, but she has proved an inspiration to the curious in Hannah Montana, played by the american actress and singer, Miley Cirus in the former series of the same name on the Disney Channel.

Music is in a period of social isolation due to a pandemic, because the new coronavirus, had a live-in, with some of his friends, who are also famous celebrities, among them Millie, who said that she wore a wig to disguise that it was he who led his side to a professional, even helping you to speak with an american accent.

Brown was born in Spain, but was brought up in the Uk for up to four years of age, when he moved with his family to Dorset and then to Orlando, Florida. As Hannah was a resident of Texas, and Cyrus joked about the fact that his co-worker does not have to learn the accent of the american heartland.

Recently, I came across a video of me wearing the hat of a cowboy. I was to learn the ‘Hoedown Throwdown’, I knew all of the moves on the dance floor. So, thinking about it now, I was obsessed, I wanted the job,” said the author of the Eleven, the number on the Sign, explaining that he wanted to be like Hannah Montana. it was only after it happened to see a picture of the work of the actress in a different way.

Music, for its time, one of those lives, had they only accepted the challenge to make a children’s series by Hilary Duff, that a few years ago I did a lot of success, like Lizze McGuire. “I wasn’t here to be an actress or a singer, I just wanted to copy you,” said the friend, who is a tiny embarrassed she also said that Miley has proved to be an inspiration to her over the years. Fans of both artists will still root for the series, which of the two to have a sequel in the Disney-Plus, or even on Hulu, and after that, the project is the continuation of Lizzie McGuire has been barred from the Park.

Comments