Millie Bobby Brown opens up about his horrific panic attacks and anxiety, and what helped you

Millie Bobby Brown it was one of the guests of the lives of the latter-on Wednesday, the 30 of Miley Cyrus’.

During a conversation about the beginning of the career of the two in their childhood, Millie has revealed that in the beginning it didn’t bother too much to what people are talking about it, but there’s a couple of ago, she began to suffer from panic attacks and anxiety disorder.

“When I was ten years old, and she was in the industry, I was very confident, and not care what people would say to me…. And now there’s a couple of years ago, and I’m having a panic attack, horrible, amazing, terrible. I have suffered a lot from it. I still I have a problem with it, but it’s getting better. I’m working on it. But it is something that I really, really don’t like it. I’m not as free as it was before, when I was ten years old, and went on to Stranger Things. And now, people have a lot more to say about me…. And, you know, there’s a lot of good stuff, but it also has a lot of bad stuff.”

The actress has told, that he convinced his parents to adopt a new dog, as it is something medical to it, and it’s helped me a lot.

“I was thinking, ‘maybe I should just get a dog therapist’. Something that, to me, to comfort you when I’m really stressed out, you know?” When I’m on the road and things like that, he is willing to help me. I talked to my parents. I said that I wanted a dog that would come up to me and were able to comfort me”

Miley, we all know how much you love your dog, and you have several in your home, you agree with Millie about the power that animals have to relieve the sufferings of the people.

“They are the best for anxiety, especially on the road. If you have a small that you can carry with you in all places.”