News about the new Aquaman is a really, really amazing

Warner Bros. apparently wants to erase from time to time, the first generation of heroes, as well as on the work begun by Zack Snyder, which is being hailed by fans as the most faithful to the comics, he has represented to the company, a major disappointment in the numbers. And with that, the next target is in the studio, even if only in the future Aquaman. The hero may be replaced by a young man.

On the website We Got This Covered said that Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, will be ‘retired’ from the position of the main hero to be picked up in the third film of the ground as the king of Atlantis, and with it, the passing of his mantle to Aqualad, the Kaldur’ahhm, so it will be the new face of the franchise.

In the series Young Justice, this transition has already happened, and just like in the comics, The New 52, it is possible that Kaldur is portrayed as a gay man. The web site cited above also says that the studio wants to find an actor to also be a gay in order to interpret the character. Prior to being incorporated into the comic books, the character has already made appearances in the animated series, and is one of the leaders of the new team over there.

The transition, from robes, this can also happen in a Woman’s Experience that you can have Diana be replaced by Nubia, and her twin sister, also sculpted out of clay, but you created an island, where she was the only woman, other than the Themiscira, where the Woman, the Wonder, the master has risen. The intention of the DC to the new heroes, it may also be possible to image the ground in a Flash in Ezra Miller, who will adapt for the big screen are the stories of the Flashpoint event in the comics where the hero is able to change the reality of it, and it’s a big gamble for the studio, to a completely new level. The ash of Miller even appeared at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, which is blended in all of the series of the heroes of the DC’s that are made for tv.

