Oscar 2020: Brad Pitt sends indirect Angelina Jolie to win Best actor award Cast | eint | Shows

Brad Pitt he won his first golden statuette for “Best supporting actor” in the Oscar Awards 2020. The former spouse of Angelina Jolie he dedicated the award to its director, the filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Also, don’t forgot about their children and mentioned that this award was also for them. “For my children, I adore them,” said the artist and director.

Brad Pitt (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP)

Brad Pitt dedicates the award to his children

The actor took a little time to devote their first Oscar their six children, the fruit of their relationship with Angelina Jolie. Currently both are in a never-ending process of divorce.

As you recall, the actor never won a golden statuette of the “Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences”. He had won as a producer on “12 years of exclavitud”, however, this Sunday, 9 February was his day.

Thanks to Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt was able to pick up their first award at the Oscars in 2020.

Brad Pitt beat the legends of cinema at the Oscars in 2020

The former spouse of Angelina Jolie took the award of “Best supporting actor” in the Oscars 2020. It is the first figurine of the celebrity in a category of action on this award.

In his speech, dedicated a few words for his director, Quentin Tarantino. “The movie industry would not be good without Quentin Tarantino. It is original and unique. He brings out the best of one,” he said.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in “once Upon a time in Hollywood”

So also, sent a hint to the judgment that follows the president of the united States, Donald Trump.

“They told Me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week (…) If Quentin (Tarantino) makes a movie about that, in the end the adults to do the right thing”, he added.

Brad Pitt celebrated the triumph

Brad Pitt and the reason why he avoids talking about his children

Brad Pitt would have been reunited with their son Maddox

According To The Sun, Brad Pitt he did not attend the BAFTA awards, which took place on Sunday 2 February at the Royal Albert Hall, because you had a reunion with her eldest son Maddox, with whom, according to point to several international media, is not speaking from 2016, exactly since the actor would have physically assaulted on a plane ride.

Also, the middle infirmó that was the same Angelina Jolie who convinced her son to meet with Pitt.

Does Brad Pitt attended the ceremony of the Oscars 2020 with Jennifer Aniston?

Many followers of Brad Pitt they began to speculate on the possibility that the actor will attend with Jennifer Aniston at the Oscars. However, and days before the ceremony, he ruled out carrying his former spouse, saying that he “didn’t have an appointment.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt attended with a mysterious woman to the Oscars in 2020

Brad Pitt yes he was accompanied to the ceremony Oscar-2020. The actor was seen with a mysterious woman that put on alert the social networks and the portals. However, it is not a question of a “loving appointment”, because the guest was Cynthia Pett-Dante, manager of the actor since 1988.

Brad Pitt and his manager

Brad Pitt and the relationship with their children

Brad Pitt after signing his divorce with Angelina Joliethe actor decided to reconcile with the mother of his children for not being in dispute over the children. “Being a parent is the most important thing in my life and I would do anything to repair the relationship,” said the former spouse of Jennifer Aniston.