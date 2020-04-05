Paramount pictures and Sony release the new dates for their releases

Movies such as Sponge Bob square pants, and A Quiet Place in Part 2 have been given new dates after the pandemic Coronavirus has been issued by the WHO

After a review of the current situation of the fight against the pandemic of a new coronavirus (COVID-19th century), reorganized the dates for the premiere of the most important developments in the first half, with a view to improving the time period for the view, and entertainment, with no risk to the general public. Fortunately, we will be able to hold them in the years of 2020, and we believe that it will be important to attract a large audience to the movie theaters in Brazil.

Read more

Ethics in film: list of films that deal with issues of ethical and moral

The ethics of television: a list of the shows that deal with issues of ethical and moral

E-book – the complete Guide to the movies, to go on in the WORLD and is in the university entrance examination

The 10 tv shows most watched in Brazil

Sex, fashion and lifestyle at the Women, and in Addition to

Check out the new dates below:

Sponge Bob square pants: The Incredible Rescue – July 30, 2020

A Quiet Place, Part II (September 3, 2020

Top Gun: Now – December 23, 2020

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures announces new dates for its next posting in Brazil. The decision by the strategic priority is to find you the very best backdrop for a diverse line-up of the studio, balancing on the launch between 2020 and 2021, which is under the consideration of the changes in the global scenario.

“For us, it is the experience of watching a film at the cinema is crowded and it is the best way to experience these stories. After a careful analysis of the present, to reorganize to the date of the release, keeping some of our primary points of focus in the year 2020, as the ‘Monster Hunter’, ‘Super-Connected’, and a project for Sony/ Marvel. We also have the world premiere of ‘Fatherhood’, which stars Kevin Hart, to take place in October of this year, with the confidence that you in the habit of going to the movies is going to be back in full force, and we will be there to back you up with a great movie,” said Andrew Hall, managing director of Sony Pictures in Brazil, and senior VP of distribution for Latin America.

The new schedule for the premiere of the studio is:

Monster-Hunter – 3rd of September 2020

The design of Sony/ Marvel – October 1, 2020

Super-Connected – from the 8th of October 2020

Fatherhood – October 29, 2020

Escape Room 2 – a on January 7, 2021

Happiest Season – January 14, 2021

Project Midnight – the 4th of February 2021

Peter Rabbit 2. The Fugitive – feb 11, 2021

Ghostbusters – Beyond – the 4th of march 2021

Morbius – the 18th of march 2021

I live by the 15th of April 2021

The design of Sony/ Marvel – July 15, 2021

White – on October 7, 2021

Stream Sony Animation, 6th January 2022