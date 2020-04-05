PHOTO. Sensual photo of MIa Khalifa no makeup and sexy lingerie turn up the heat

Mia Khalifa he is at the point of contracting marriage with Robert Sandberg. Have been several details that have been revealed of their wedding, inside them, what will be the design of the wedding dress that you will use.

But, while this moment comes, the exactriz of adult cinema is still raising the temperature on their social networks.

The young native of Beirut, Lebanon, used their social networks to consent to their millions of fans.

And is that recently, the young woman of just 26 years, shared a photograph that boasts its beauty.

In the snapshot you can see Khalifa without a drop of makeup wearing a sexy lingerie in purple color.

The image troubled her more than 17 million followers Enter, getting dozens of compliments.

Mia Khalifa confesses of his past

Let us remember that a few months ago, during an interview, Mia he referred to his past in the film industry for adults.

The lebanese narrated how difficult it has been for her to remove the image of exestrella pornographic.

“After quitting, my account of Instagram was hacked by supporters of Islamic State, who published propaganda by all parties” he recalled Khalifa.

In addition, he explained that Instagram you deleted your account and it was not until a year later that she decided to accept his fate “as the infamous exestrella porn and try to change the narrative.”

In addition, Mia Khalifa he noted: “So I create a account Instagram and I tried to, for lack of a better term, become an influencer”.

It was in march of this year when Khalifa he announced his commitment to the famous chef. He proposed marriage in a very special way.

As announced the same actress, the young man has prepared a romantic dinner. It was in one of the dishes was decided to include the ring.

All the details were known by means of the social networks.