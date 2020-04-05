Pretty Little Liars | what they are doing, the actors and actresses in the series

Launched in 2010, Pretty Little Liars had seven consecutive seasons of a lot of suspense, drama and romance. The series marked the time in american TV, and it was known by the cast of the young and charismatic look. Now, three years after the end of the production, it’s time to find out what they are doing with the actresses and the actors of the series.

The Cinépop he decided to kill the nostalgia of this classic series of teen of the year 10. As you can see in the following, some of the names that have followed in the path of success in the work of production, while the other ended up not taking as many chances. Come see!!!

Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery)

Our Aria Montgomery was one of the names that stood out at the end of W. She has served on the suspenses Truth or dare and The Island of Fantasy (still unpublished in Brazil), and is part of a new series to highlight: Katy Keene. This is a a spin-off the hit Riverdaleon that day, she plays the title character, a young woman who works as a fashion consultant for a department store, and dreams of creating her own line of clothing. The actress has a few projects going on in the movie, highlighting The Hating Game, A Nice Girl Like You, A Big Gold Brick and Son of the South.

Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings)

The daughter of the major producers in Hollywood Troian Bellisario working since the age of three. Its role as the most famous, of course, it was Spencer Hastings. After the show, the actress has seen a career take a cooled down, but it is something that is optional. She is married to the actor Patrick J. Adams (Suits) by the year 2016, and the two had a daughter in the year 2018. With this, Troian ended up spending a good deal of your time to postW to the family of. In the past year, she came up with a pick in his career with the Where Are You, Bernadette?, contracenando on the side of the Cate Blanchett. She was also participating in the series Stumptownstarring Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson. At the moment, it is scaled to operate at the side of the Patrick Dempsey in the drama Ways & Means.

Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields)

A highlight of Emily Fields in the W, Shay Mitchell almost left the series for another successful production. The actress has starred in Plays, was very, very hard to best friend, Guinevere Beck, in this season in You. Even in 2018, it was used in the film The corpse. In the following year, he embarked on a new series Dollfacein working with Kat Dennings’s Hairstyles and Brenda Songand it’s already been renewed for a second season. Mr. Mitchell has also been involved with other series The Heiressesstill has not been scheduled. The plot follows a well-known family in the business of diamonds, but they fight to overcome a string of tragedies.

Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin)

Although I have enjoyed a lot of the the hype the W during the course of the series, making numerous projects for major movies, Ashley Benson it ended up slowing the pace a little after the end of the production process. Since then, our Hanna Marin, played in only one movie: Her Smell– drama directed by Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne and Dan Stevensand that was the highlight of the Toronto film Festival in the year 2018. At this time, the actress has two films in post-production. The Birthday Cake, the united states directed by Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer and Penn Badgleyand Lapham Rising, comedy Bobby Cannavale.

Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis)

The W for W. That’s right, Sasha Pieterse it was the name of the main characters that it followed on in the series, after all, came to interpret that Alison DiLaurentis in a spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The project, however, did not work very well, and it ended up canceled after one season. Recently, the actress has also acted in the drama The roll of Honourthat was taken directly on to the streaming in Brazil it is available on Prime Video). At the time, She has been involved in a series of interactive Movie Night.

Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal)

Another name that is embarked in the a spin-off Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionistsin which wikimedia commons has media related to the role of Mona Vanderwaal. But Janel Parrish he wasted no time after the W and has held a number of other projects as well. It is in the trilogy To All the Boys who’ve Loved it, To All the Boys: P S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys, Now and for Ever, Karen Jeanin the role of Margot Covey, her older sister, Lara Jean.” The actress has also made part of the new version of the Magnum, P. I.without even talking about the movie I’ll Be Watching, Hell Is Where the Home Is and The Tiger.

Ian Harding (Ezra Fitz)

After seven years in the role of the teacher, who becomes involved with a young woman Ian Harding he made a few small holdings in movie theaters in the movies, nor have entered into the poster in Brazil Office They and The Apologies. His film, the hottest was nominated for an Oscar Ford vs Ferraribut their participation was limited to an end-as a corporate executive at Ford. The actor has seen a career re heated when she decided to go back to the telinhas. At the moment, Although it is in the list of a number of medical The Chicago Med –in which she interprets Philip Davis.

Tyler Blackburn (Caleb Rivers)

Love interest for Hannah (and soon sam), Caleb, was one of the main male characters in the series, only appearing less than not Guilty. At the end of work on the Pretty Little Liarsthe actor Tyler Blackburn he has participated in two of the films: Hello Again,an adaptation of the Broadway musical, written by Michael John LaChiusa; and Capsized: Blood in the Waterabout a group of young people that is lost at sea after a storm, and ends up surrounded by sharks. At the moment, Tyler is one of the names of the main cast of the series Roswell, New Mexico.

Keegan Allen (Toby Cavanaugh)

Toby has always been one of the game’s mysterious W. It is the guy’s weird that I didn’t want to chat with no-one to become the romantic couple of the Fans. In the midst of all this, he still manages to be one of the allies, and even the police. The actor Keegan Allen haven’t done anything too outstanding, after the end of the series. He has made the investments possible in the series A Serious Crime, The dilemma and Rick and Mortyand he took on a secondary role in the comedy-drama Zeroville, starring, and directed by James Franco. At the time, he has been involved with the terror Follow Me and is currently writing a pilot for a new series Walkerwith “Supernatural’s” Jared Padalecki.

Tammin Sursok (Jenna Marshall)

Typical naughty girl – at the same time, he was a victim of the five-primary – Jenna Marshall) has been an important character in the story Pretty Little Liars. The role was played by the south african Tammin Sursok. Shortly after the end of the Wthe actress took on the role of the protagonist of the other series, Aussie Girl. The production, however, ended up lasting just one season, with seven episodes in. After that, she took part in the the united states The Killer in the Red Dress and family Braking for Whaleswith Tom Felton.