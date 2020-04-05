Ray Fisher says he didn’t watch the “Snyder’s Cut)”

The “Snyder’s Cut” continues to be one of the things most talked about when it comes to director Zack Snyder, and the social network to See. Many of the stars of the Justice league of america support the cause, including the voice actor of Cyborg and Ray Fisher.

Jason Momoa has been one of the players who said they had seen that “Snyder’s Cut” of the Justice league of america Zack Snyder’s. Ray Fisher has been one of the greatest supporters of the Zack Snyder’s, many assumed that he, too, had seen the unpublished version of a long time. However, Ray Fisher revealed at a live, in the Twitch that he really, really didn’t see the “Snyder’s Cut.

Check it out:

“In terms of my time, and I think that things didn’t work out. There was a time when I was supposed to attend, but some of the things that have come and, sadly, it wasn’t an option for me. Who do you know? I can’t see it yet.”