Responds to Kylie Jenner to health authorities of EU

Via Instagram, the socialite shared a video in which he tells his millions of followers to stay at home to help combat the Covid-19.

“Hi guys, happy self quarantine. I know that I have been doing my daily reminders of how important it is at this time to maintain the social distance and self-quarantine. I’m in my ninth day.

The coronavirus is something real. I heard the Health Secretary this morning and, you know, even though I’ve been doing my daily reminders, he definitely motivated me to come here for you to listen to me and see me.

Please, stay at home guys, stay inside, keep your social distance, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, do not want to go home to their parents from getting sick, because they could have it and not even know it and infect more people.

It is serious, and the only way we’re going to solve it, is that we do this because there is no cure at this time. No one is immune to this, the millennials are not immune to this. New evidence shows that a large percentage of positive people are young adults.

Well, I love you guys, I love you and we’re going to get out of this together, we just have to listen and respect each other. Get in self-quarantine and invite other influencers to talk and encourage their followers to also be in self quarantine. I love you guys”.

The message was well-received by their fans, who were very appreciative with the entrepreneur.