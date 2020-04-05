Reveal new photos of John, son trans Angelina Jolie

The paparazzi have managed to bring us new photos of John, the son trans Angelina Jolie. And this guy seems to be enjoying his teenage years to the fullest.

At the age of 8, John Jolie-Pitt surprised his parents and the press by refusing to be treated as a girl and to be called ‘Shiloh’, his birth name. Now, several years after it came out of the closet, the photos of John, the son trans Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, shows that this guy has become a happy teenager.

The account of Instagram joliepittthoughts, which is controlled by the fan Sandra Gidoti, shared on Sunday, 16 February the latest photos there’s John Jolie-Pitt. In them you can see the young man carrying a bag coffee with unknown content.

Here is the young John next to his bodyguard. / Photo: Instagram (@joliepittthoughts)

And, though it brings the hair longer as you wore at the premiere of the second movie Maleficent, John seems to be enjoying the changes he has brought his process of transition.

Just look at John shaking his mane. / Photo: Instagram (@joliepittthoughts)

How long has John in treatment?

John was the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. When he was born in 2006, this guy was actually called ‘Shiloh’ and his family identifying him as a girl. In 2010, Angelina told Vanity Fair that this small he liked to dress in clothes designed for child, and liked to behave as one.

On that occasion, the actress also revealed that his son had told him that identifies himself as a child since he was 3 years old. Subsequently, in 2014, Brad Pitt told in an interview with Oprah that his son hated to be called 'Shiloh' and preferred to use the names 'John' or 'Peter'.

Angelina, Zahara and John strolling in a shopping centre at the end of December 2019 / Photo: Instagram (@joliepittthoughts)

John turned 13 years old in march 2019. And, in that moment, he released the news that their parents had supported him to legally change his name. Also, some media as Glamour reported that this young man had begun a hormonal treatment in the Surgery Center Younique Santa Monica. It is not known exactly when he began his transition process, but it is estimated that it was in April 2019.

Zahara, Angelina and John seem to be very united. / Photo: Instagram (@joliepittthoughts)

For the moment, John has not spoken publicly about his identity. However, the last images we have of him make us see that today it feels a lot more comfortable out on the street that felt like in 2019.

Here are Zahara and John Jolie-Pitt. Throughout the 2019, John was captured on several occasions by covering up the chest with the arms and with large sweatshirts. / Photo: Instagram (@brangelina_forever_)

Let's hope that John's family continue to support him in every step of the way. Also, we want this young man to soon have the strength to speak about their experience and to become a great and important spokesperson for the trans community.

