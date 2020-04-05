Rolling Stone · Jennifer Aniston says that social isolation is not a challenge to you: “I Have agoraphobia”

The star of Friends has revealed how he has been coping with a pandemic of a coronavirus during the quarantine

In an interview with the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jennifer Aniston she spoke about how she is coping with the social isolation caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, and how has it been to stay in the house for about three weeks.

“I was born agorafóbica,” she said. “This is sort of a dream is not a dream, it’s of course a nightmare. But for me, personally, it has been a challenge.”

Agoraphobia is a type of anxiety disorder that develops after one or more panic attacks.

“The most challenging thing is to watch the news and try to digest them [tudo] what’s going on out there,” he said.

Still, the star of the Friends joked about her “new favorite thing in the world is to do the dishes, “why do you also wash your hands.”

During the program, Anistonit also surprised her with a nurse who has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, calling it a “gift card” in the amount of US$ 10 billion (equivalent to R$ 53.4 million), so that they can ask for the delivery of the food.

