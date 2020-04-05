Rolling Stone magazine · Selena Gomez shows a diagnosis of bipolar disorder while in live with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez has been developed for the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. The singer took part in last Friday: 3 The Bright-Mindedprogram of the lives, and made Miley Cyrus on Instagram. During the broadcast, she talked about the inconvenience.

+++ READ MORE: Justin Bieber, Lindsay Lohan, and more, how fame and money affect the lives of young celebrities? [ANÁLISE]

“Finally, I was aware of that, I suffered from several depression and anxiety for many years. Lately, I’ve been one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the United States, McClean Hospital, and after years and years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bi-polar,” said the singer.

According to Serviceto have knowledge about the diagnosis of her: “When I have more information to actually help me, I’m not scared from the moment that I know of… When I finally said I wanted to find out more about [a bipolaridade] and it took the fear away.”

+++READ MORE: Selena Gomez had a panic attack minutes before the performance at the AMA, says the website

Most recently, she has been the victim of emotional abuse during the relationship the singer and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

+++ TRAVIS SCOTT: WITH THE HYPE AROUND IT REALLY DOES MAKE SENSE.